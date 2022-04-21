Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 April 2022 – Controversial Nigerian Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Church in Nigeria, is making a killing selling anointed keys to his brainwashed congregants, which he claims can unlock blessings.

Word has it that the flamboyant prophet is selling the keys at 100,000 nairas each (around Ksh 28,000) to his congregants.

Prophet Jeremiah claims he was given the miracle keys by God.

He shared a video on social media and alleged that God instructed him to give the keys to his children and if they follow his instructions, they will succeed and give testimonies.

Omoto is a close friend of Kenyan preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha.

When Natasha visited Nigeria last year, she revealed that the controversial prophet is her spiritual father and mentor.

Watch the video of the prophet unveiling the special keys.

