Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Reuben Kiborek, an ex-aide to former Water Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui, clinched the UDA ticket for the Mogotio Parliamentary seat in the just concluded nominations.

Reuben came to the limelight after he was accused of raping Chelugui’s 16-year-old daughter.

He reportedly lured her to Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru and committed the heinous act.

The girl reported the matter to her parents who in turn informed the police, leading to his arrest.

Kiborek, a close friend of Deputy President William Ruto’s son, Nick, is likely to be the next Mogotio MP after clinching the UDA ticket.

He beat seasoned politicians to clinch the ticket.

He took to social media and posted photos celebrating in the streets after he was announced the winner.

“Thank you my people, ” he wrote and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.