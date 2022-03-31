Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Research Assistant
Station: Kenya Medical Research Institute, Nairobi
Reports to: Principal Investigators
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant health discipline; Public Health, Psychology, Social Policy, Economics, Politics, Sociology, Economic and social history, Biology, Nursing, Social work or equivalent.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate will organize and attend a bespoke program of training on canSCREEN
- The Research Assistant will organize all aspects of data collection (recruiting participants, consenting, arranging interviews, training health facility staff, follow up.
- The Research Assistant will liaise with relevant stakeholders in the research sites (County governments, selected facilities, Ministry of Health representatives, community representative, policy makers, NHIF, NGOs and others as required)
- The successful candidate will work with Kenyan clinical service providers to pilot test and implement canSCREEN®
- The Research Assistant will be responsible for arranging transcription and translation
- The Research Assistant will code and analyse the transcribed data (using Nvivo software for which training will be provided) and share the analysis with the study team.
- The Research Assistant will be responsible for the secure storage and management of the data gathered and transcribed, in accordance with the data protection policy of their University.
Skills, Attitude and Behavior
- Evidence of good administrative and project management skills
- Proven ability to establish rapport and interact effectively with project participants, stakeholders and colleagues
- Evidence of excellent oral and written communication skills
- Evidence of self-motivation and the ability to work independently
- Good IT and computing skills
- Proficiency in computer applications and at least one statistical package in both qualitative and quantitative research i.e. NVIVO, STATA, SPSS, INVIVO, ATLAS TI, e.t.c.
- Time management skills including ability to prioritize workload
- Trustworthy and reliable
- Excellent attention to detail
- Fluent in English and Swahili
- Knowledge of public health policy and/or current issues in public health
- Bachelor’s degree level in a relevant discipline within Health or Social Sciences (e.g. public health, psychology, social policy, economics, politics, sociology, economic and social history, biology, nursing, social work, medicine, pharmacy and other disciplines) will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
- All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements.
- Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees.
- Must include copies of academic and professional certificates.
- A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed
- above should be sent to cancerregistry@kemri.go.ke no later than 6th April , 2022
