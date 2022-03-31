Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Research Admin

Station: National Cancer Institute of Kenya, Nairobi,

Reports to: Principal Investigator

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Community Health and Development, Environmental Health, Public Health, or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution
  • Proficiency in computer applications and at least one statistical package in both qualitative and quantitative research i.e. STATA, SPSS, INVIVO, ATLAS TI, e.t.c.
  • Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Desired Skills, Competences & Abilities

  • Strong planning and coordination skills
  • Good interpersonal communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to multitask and prioritize duties

Responsibilities

  • Organizing and supervising the implementation of all field activities
  • Serving as a link between the project coordinator and the investigative team, managing information on study status and deliverables
  • Drafting, editing and preparing correspondences, reports and other project related materials
  • Under minimal supervision, conducting a variety of complex tasks determined by the field and scope of the study
  • Working as part of a team in contributing to the analysis of results under the direction of the project PI and data team, collating, managing data during data collection periods (monthly) and providing quality assurance/quality control
  • Support the submission of periodic reports of project status to the PI,

How to Apply

  • All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements.
  • Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees.
  • Must include copies of academic and professional certificates.
  • A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed
  • above should be sent to cancerregistry@kemri.go.ke no later than 6th April , 2022

