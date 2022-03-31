Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Research Admin
Station: National Cancer Institute of Kenya, Nairobi,
Reports to: Principal Investigator
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Community Health and Development, Environmental Health, Public Health, or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution
- Proficiency in computer applications and at least one statistical package in both qualitative and quantitative research i.e. STATA, SPSS, INVIVO, ATLAS TI, e.t.c.
- Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
Desired Skills, Competences & Abilities
- Strong planning and coordination skills
- Good interpersonal communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to multitask and prioritize duties
Responsibilities
- Organizing and supervising the implementation of all field activities
- Serving as a link between the project coordinator and the investigative team, managing information on study status and deliverables
- Drafting, editing and preparing correspondences, reports and other project related materials
- Under minimal supervision, conducting a variety of complex tasks determined by the field and scope of the study
- Working as part of a team in contributing to the analysis of results under the direction of the project PI and data team, collating, managing data during data collection periods (monthly) and providing quality assurance/quality control
- Support the submission of periodic reports of project status to the PI,
How to Apply
- All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements.
- Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees.
- Must include copies of academic and professional certificates.
- A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed
- above should be sent to cancerregistry@kemri.go.ke no later than 6th April , 2022
