Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter finally clinched the UDA ticket after hours of a standoff at the tallying center in Samoei High School.

Keter garnered 10,263 votes beating his closest challenger, Bernard Kitur, who got 7,468 votes.

Others in the race were Robert Chepkwony, who got 2,539 votes, George Tarus (425) votes, Abraham Limo (540), and Irine Chemutai (388).

But, immediately he was handed the UDA certificate, elated Keter had a bold message to a section of people who were campaigning against him and tried everything to rig him out in the primaries.

Among the leaders who openly campaigned against Keter include Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soy’s Caleb Kositany, Deputy President William Ruto’s director of communications Emmanuel Talam and MP Didmus Barasa, Nandi Senator Stephen Sang and Senator Samson Cherargei.

He warned Ruto’s allies to respect the will of the people and allow democracy to prevail, saying his win speaks volumes.

“We defeated them. They tried to rig us out but they did not manage to take away our victory. God has given us victory but human beings want to snatch it from us. Now we have the certificate after a long wait.”

“My appeal to our beloved UDA party, respect the will of the people. You do not have to love me as a person but respect the will of the people of Nandi Hills,” he said.

The incumbent Nandi Hills MP also alleged that some aspirants in the Nandi primaries were rigged by a group of leaders who were keen on subverting the will of the people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.