Thursday, 07 April 2022 – Last year in December, a distressed man took to social media and narrated a sad story of how his son was killed by rogue medics at Nairobi Hospital.
On the fateful day, he rushed his son to the hospital after he complained of backache, only for the medics at Nairobi Hospital to give him the wrong dosage, leading to his death.
The story went viral with many Kenyans calling for stern action to be taken against the medics but several months later, he is yet to get justice.
He has tried to pursue justice for his late son since the sad incident happened but his efforts have been futile, leaving him sad and broken.
He took to Twitter and wrote, “Even after sharing my story about how my son died at Nairobi Hospital after a wrong dose, nothing ever happened to them.
“They ignored my emails. They refused to share handwritten nursing notes. @KmpdcOfficial has refused to compel them too. I am very sad and broken,”.
Below are photos of his late son.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
These foolish doctors are in all hospitals.
Their mission is to kill patients.
One case incident is where a diabetic patient is murdered in cold blood by being given both these drugs: Clopixol Accuphase 100mg injection and Qutipin 50mg tap, both overdosing the patient to death by a zombie mt kenya doctor who doesn’t even know the side effects of both those drugs. In less than 24 hours the patient is pronounced dead and the hospital covers for this cold blooded killer still in that hospital.
I have left it to GOD to avenge in kind to that hospital and this cold blooded killer doctor for the patient.