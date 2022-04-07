Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 April 2022 – Last year in December, a distressed man took to social media and narrated a sad story of how his son was killed by rogue medics at Nairobi Hospital.

On the fateful day, he rushed his son to the hospital after he complained of backache, only for the medics at Nairobi Hospital to give him the wrong dosage, leading to his death.

The story went viral with many Kenyans calling for stern action to be taken against the medics but several months later, he is yet to get justice.

He has tried to pursue justice for his late son since the sad incident happened but his efforts have been futile, leaving him sad and broken.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Even after sharing my story about how my son died at Nairobi Hospital after a wrong dose, nothing ever happened to them.

“They ignored my emails. They refused to share handwritten nursing notes. @KmpdcOfficial has refused to compel them too. I am very sad and broken,”.

Below are photos of his late son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.