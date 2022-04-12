Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Emmy Kosgei’s husband, Anselm Madubuko, has said that religion killed popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The 42-year-old singer died on Friday at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja where she was being treated for an ailment.

Since her death, there have been allegations that she died as a result of gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated by the husband.

Taking to his official Facebook page on Monday April 11, Pastor Madubuko also predicted more separations and divorces among couples.

“Coming soon. Separations and Divorces…Brace up guys. So help us dear Lord!” he added.