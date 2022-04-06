Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Receptionist/ Office Admin
Employment Duration: Permanent
Job Brief
Responsibilities
Will include but not limited to:
- Documenting meeting discussions by preparing minutes
- Assisting in compliance duties i.e. tax filing
- Liaise with external partners on company accounts.
- Preparing, submitting and follow up on tenders.
- Assisting in payment of payroll statutory deductions.
- Arranging travel and accommodations for staff and processing expense forms.
- Maintaining employees leave records.
- Maintaining client/employees confidence by keeping client/employee information confidential.
- Maintaining Office equipment and records
- Maintaining Office Cleanliness
- Any other duties as directed by management.
Technical Requirements
- Proven work experience as an office admin.
- 1-3 Years’ Experience
- Knowledge of Accounting systems will be an added advantage. Use of Navision/Business Central system will be preferable but not a must.
- Experience compiling bids will be an added advantage.
· Proficiency in Microsoft Office especially Excel, SharePoint, Outlook/Email.
· Typing speed of at least 50 wpm with a high rate of accuracy.
Qualifications
- Diploma/Degree in Business Management/Administration or an accounts related Degree/Diploma
- CPA Part 1 or ATD Level 2 will be an added advantage
- Minimum of C+ in K.C.S.E
Required Personal Attributes:
- Excellent communication (both written and verbal) and proper planning skills.
- Courteous and professional demeanor with strong sense of discretion
- Ability to manage critical relationships with clients.
- Flexibility to adapt to shifting priorities.
- Have a high level of personal standards, work ethic, dedication, integrity, motivation & high level of organization.
- Excellent time management skills with attention to detail.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: vacancies@cybercillafrica.com using the position as subject of email.
