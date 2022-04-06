Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Receptionist/ Office Admin

Employment Duration: Permanent

Job Brief

Responsibilities

Will include but not limited to:

  • Documenting meeting discussions by preparing minutes
  • Assisting in compliance duties i.e. tax filing
  • Liaise with external partners on company accounts.
  • Preparing, submitting and follow up on tenders.
  • Assisting in payment of payroll statutory deductions.
  • Arranging travel and accommodations for staff and processing expense forms.
  • Maintaining employees leave records.
  • Maintaining client/employees confidence by keeping client/employee information confidential.
  • Maintaining Office equipment and records
  • Maintaining Office Cleanliness
  • Any other duties as directed by management.

 Technical Requirements

  • Proven work experience as an office admin.
  • 1-3 Years’ Experience
  • Knowledge of Accounting systems will be an added advantage. Use of Navision/Business Central system will be preferable but not a must.
  • Experience compiling bids will be an added advantage.

·         Proficiency in Microsoft Office especially Excel, SharePoint, Outlook/Email.

·         Typing speed of at least 50 wpm with a high rate of accuracy.

  Qualifications

  • Diploma/Degree in Business Management/Administration or an accounts related Degree/Diploma
  • CPA Part 1 or ATD Level 2 will be an added advantage
  • Minimum of C+ in K.C.S.E

Required Personal Attributes:

  • Excellent communication (both written and verbal) and proper planning skills.
  • Courteous and professional demeanor with strong sense of discretion
  • Ability to manage critical relationships with clients.
  • Flexibility to adapt to shifting priorities.
  • Have a high level of personal standards, work ethic, dedication, integrity, motivation & high level of organization.
  • Excellent time management skills with attention to detail.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: vacancies@cybercillafrica.com using the position as subject of email.

