Receptionist/ Office Admin

Employment Duration: Permanent

Job Brief

Responsibilities

Will include but not limited to:

Documenting meeting discussions by preparing minutes

Assisting in compliance duties i.e. tax filing

Liaise with external partners on company accounts.

Preparing, submitting and follow up on tenders.

Assisting in payment of payroll statutory deductions.

Arranging travel and accommodations for staff and processing expense forms.

Maintaining employees leave records.

Maintaining client/employees confidence by keeping client/employee information confidential.

Maintaining Office equipment and records

Maintaining Office Cleanliness

Any other duties as directed by management.

Technical Requirements

Proven work experience as an office admin.

1-3 Years’ Experience

Knowledge of Accounting systems will be an added advantage. Use of Navision/Business Central system will be preferable but not a must.

Experience compiling bids will be an added advantage.

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office especially Excel, SharePoint, Outlook/Email.

· Typing speed of at least 50 wpm with a high rate of accuracy.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Business Management/Administration or an accounts related Degree/Diploma

CPA Part 1 or ATD Level 2 will be an added advantage

Minimum of C+ in K.C.S.E

Required Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication (both written and verbal) and proper planning skills.

Courteous and professional demeanor with strong sense of discretion

Ability to manage critical relationships with clients.

Flexibility to adapt to shifting priorities.

Have a high level of personal standards, work ethic, dedication, integrity, motivation & high level of organization.

Excellent time management skills with attention to detail.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: vacancies@cybercillafrica.com using the position as subject of email.