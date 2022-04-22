Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Receptionist

Kenyaplex Institute of Technology is an ICT training college located in Mwala, Machakos County. We offer both certificate and diploma courses in Information Technology and other ICT-related courses. The college serves students from all parts of the country.

Kenyaplex Institute of Technology, a leading trainer in ICT and Business is looking for a qualified person to fill the position of secretary/receptionist to provide exceptional secretarial services to the institution.

Responsibilities:

Carry out the assigned secretarial work.

Attend to the front desk.

Receive and offer the necessary assistance to visitors of the institution.

Create records on new students on our online student management system

Create and update students’ fee records.

Receive incoming calls.

Liaise with other team members in carrying out various assignments.

Brief the management on the current happenings in the institution.

Job Requirements:

Minimum of certificate in business administration, or ICT-related course.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Problem solver.

Strong team player.

How To Apply

If you meet the above requirements and are interested in this position, submit your application, testimonials, and detailed CV with the names and contacts of 3 referees to info@kenyaplex.com on or before 15th May 2022.