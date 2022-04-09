Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is facing another rebellion in his home turf barely four months to the August 9th General Election.

This is after protests erupted in Homa Bay Town as dejected youths took to the streets to protest Raila’s decision to issue direct nominations to some aspirants in ODM.

The rowdy youth barricaded the roads, lighting up fires and burning tires, further calling on former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, to rescind the party’s decision to issue Woman Representative Gladys Wanga with a direct ticket for the gubernatorial seat, leaving former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, who was also eying the same ticket, high and dry.

It took the intervention of the police to quell the demonstrations that were witnessed for the larger part of Friday.

Through their representative, the youth expressed fear that direct tickets would also be issued to candidates seeking parliamentary and county assembly seats.

They stated that they would maintain their support for the party, however, they demanded that all aspirants be subjected to the nomination process.

“We support and appreciate Raila for his selfless contribution to the attainment of democracy and rule of law. We promise to ensure that we mobilise votes for him.”

“However, as people whose futures are dependent on today’s leadership, we distance ourselves from the selfish and unprocedural move that disregards the will of the Homa Bay people,” one of the representatives stated.

His sentiments were echoed by his counterpart who insisted that they would reconsider their support for party candidates if ODM continued issuing direct tickets.

“We did not feel okay when the direct ticket was issued and we are hearing rumours that they are still looking down at other seats to issue direct tickets. It will not be fair,” he expressed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.