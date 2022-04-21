Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – A$AP Rocky was detained at Los Angeles International airport on Wednesday morning, April 28, in connection to a shooting that took place in 2021.

The rapper whose real name is Rakim Mayers landed at the California airport following his trip to Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna and was taken into custody, NBC News reported.

The LAPD made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

His attorney confirmed the news to NBC. A rep for the LAPD could not yet confirm Rocky’s detention.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has reportedly been under investigation by the LAPD for his alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 shooting.

The victim, who survived, later told police the rapper, 33, was walking with two others when he approached the man with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Rocky shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.

LAPD made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

In 2019, Mayers, now 33, was arrested in Sweden after a fight on the street between his entourage and two men.

He was convicted of assault, given a suspended prison sentence, and had to pay more than $1,000 in damages. He served a month in jail before the sentence was handed down so did not have to serve any additional time.