Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – The stoning of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and his chopper in Uasin Gishu by Deputy President William Ruto’s goons may have been a blessing in disguise for Baba.

This is after he was accorded massive reception in West Pokot county just a day after he faced major hick-ups in Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu counties on Friday.

The former premier began his visit to the county at Ortum trading center, where he was accompanied by the county’s Governor John Lonyangapuo of The Union Party (TUP).

TUP is one of the parties that signed a pact with the Jubilee party and vowed to support Raila Odinga’s presidency under the Azimio la Umoja movement.

It was, however, the high reception he got upon his landing that elated the ODM chief, who thanked the people of Ortum, promising to visit the region again.

“Asanteni Ortum. Kwa hakika Kenya Mpya INAWEZEKANA. Tutarudi tena” posted Raila on his Facebook page.

Raila is also expected to visit Alale and Lomut trading centers in West Pokot before ending his visit to the county.

Today, Raila will be in Turkana County where he will attend a church service in Lodwar town before touring other parts of the county.

He will be accompanied by former CS John Munyes among many other ODM MPs from the county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.