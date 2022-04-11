Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has ruled out any negotiations for the presidential running mate slot in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition ahead of the August polls.

Speaking in Nakuru on Saturday, Kinyanjui said ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential running mate must come from the vote-rich region of Mt Kenya.

The Nakuru Governor pointed out that Mt Kenya region will not support the former Prime Minister blindly, as their numbers must be appreciated accordingly.“We are not blind followers, the region of Mt. Kenya expects nothing short of the deputy president, it doesn’t matter who it is,” Kinyanjui said.

In an apparent reference to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kinyanjui castigated new entrants in the Azimio matrix who are laying claim on the running mate slot.

“Tulianza safari wakati wengine hawangekaribia baba, wamekuja juzi sasa wamekuwa farasi pale mbele, we are not their by chance but by choice,” Kinyanjui said.

Loosely translated to “We began this journey a long time ago when other people never wanted to associate with Baba (Raila), now they have come and taken front row seat”

Sentiments by the Nakuru Governor come after the Wiper leader insisted that he will be the running mate to Raila Odinga in the coming polls.

Addressing journalists recently, Kalonzo appeared to rule out any discussion on the running mate position – a matter that has caused discomfort among certain Azimio affiliated parties.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. From now henceforth, I think we should avoid discussing the obvious,” Kalonzo said.

Both Raila and his main challenger, Deputy President William Ruto, are keen on winning Mt Kenya votes with the number two slot.

Former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, have been seen as possible running mates for Raila.

But addressing the issue of running mate, Raila Odinga through his campaign spokesperson, Makau Mutua, recently said that the issue will be deliberated by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition constituent parties before a decision is made.

“The matter of a running mate will be decided in consultation with partner constituent parties at the appropriate time,” Mutua said in a press statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST