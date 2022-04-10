Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 10, 2022 – A video has emerged of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi being chased like a dog in his county while campaigning for his re-election in August.

Murungi, who also doubles up as Devolution Empowerment Party leader, had a rough time in Igembe as irate youth pelted his convoy with stones.

The residents protested, saying Kiraitu has abandoned the area and no meaningful development has come from his administration.

Igembe is believed to be a stronghold of Mithika Linturi, who is also vying for the gubernatorial position.

Speaking after the incident, Kiraitu called for a probe to identify the politicians who bribed the youths to heckle and stone him.

Governor Kiraitu is allied with Azimio la Umoja Movement, which is headed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is vying for the presidency during the August 9th Presidential election.

Here is the video of Kiraitu being chased away in Igembe, Meru County.

