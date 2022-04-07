Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Suba South MP, John Mbadi, has absolved President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration from the blame over the recent fuel crisis being experienced in the country.

Speaking during an interview, Mbadi dismissed reports that the government had directed fuel subsidy funds to other uses as alleged by Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team.

According to the Leader of the Minority in the National Assembly, Uhuru’s government has already availed money to be used on petrol subsidy and that is why the regulator had not increased petrol prices.

“The cause of the fuel shortage in Kenya cannot be the Petroleum Development Levy Fund. I know the government has already spent some money to stabilize petrol prices that is why there was no increase in petroleum products,” stated Mbadi.

He went ahead to lay the blame on oil marketers, saying they are the ones to be blamed instead.

According to Mbadi, the marketers could have deliberately decided to cause an artificial shortage so that they can sell the products at exorbitant prices when the situation worsens more due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Someone somewhere probably…I want to theorize that there are some marketers of these oil products, who because of the war in Ukraine, are foreseeing a windfall in the availability of petroleum products and denying Kenyans an opportunity to get them now to sell them later at higher prices.”

“Telling someone like me who has a knowledge of finance and economics that we don’t have money to stabilize the prices, hence the fuel shortage is hogwash. This thing did not begin yesterday, we even saw a spike in prices last year,” added Mbadi.

His sentiments come after Ruto accused Uhuru’s government and cartels of creating artificial fuel shortage to make a killing.

