Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Lawyer Danstan Omari has claimed that the Supreme Court judgment on BBI might harm ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential ambitions.

Speaking on Thursday, Omari said that Kenyans might vote against the ODM leader for his association with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Omari opines that the Supreme Court, having found President Uhuru’s involvement in the BBI process unconstitutional, those who helped the President in ‘breaking the law’ might be punished for their role.“Huenda Raila Odinga akapata kiboko alichochapwa Rais Uhuru Kenyatta leo.”( Raila Odinga might get the same punishment the one President Uhuru has gotten today)” Danstan Omari.

The lawyer who is also a political commentator noted that there is a need for the ODM leader to dissociate himself from the perception that he is President Uhuru’s project.

Omari notes that if the notion that Azimio la Umoja is using state actors to forcibly influence the outcome of the August polls continues, then the voters might rebel and votes against Raila.

“Ikiwa Raila Odinga hatabadilisha dhana kuwa wanaweza sukuma ghurudumu la Azimio kwa fujo, kwa kutumia nguvu za serilikali huenda wapigaji kura wakarudi nyuma na kusema basi tutangojea siku moja ile august 9 na kuwaadhibu (If Raila Odinga will not change the perception that they might use force and government resources in campaigning for Azimio la Umoja, then voters might wait until August 9 and rebel using their votes”

In the BBI judgment, the Supreme Court judges ruled that it was unconstitutional for President Uhuru to initiate the constitutional amendment through a popular initiative.

Omari’s sentiments seem to mirror those of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who claimed last month that the former Prime Minister might lose the Mt Kenya votes because of President Uhuru.

According to Kuria, Raila would have stood a better chance of getting votes from Mt Kenya without the support of the Head of State.

“My good friend Raila Odinga has a better chance in Mt Kenya without the support of the Jubilee Party,” Kuria said.

“There is a post-traumatic stress disorder caused by the Jubilee and its errors of commission and omission over the last nine years. Jubilee reminds people of the worst,” Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST