Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Political analyst Herman Manyora has revealed reasons why President Uhuru Kenyatta wants ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to take over the reins of power.

In an interview with a local radio station, Manyora said that just like retired President Mwai Kibaki was a caretaker President waiting for Uhuru to mature, Raila Odinga will be a caretaker President mainly for two reasons.

The University of Nairobi don opined that Uhuru is backing his handshake partner to not only break the cycle of betrayal but also to take care of the Government as Kenya’s power brokers groom the next President.

“(William) Ruto should understand this….Raila serves two purposes. One he is a caretaker president the same way (Mwai) Kibaki was and two to break the cycle of betrayal,”

“One community in this country feels betrayed and persecuted whereas the other community has a sense of entitlement. Unless you break that, this country will never move forward. So you come in with handshake and BBI which serves the two purposes,” Manyora said.

Caretaker presidents are individuals who fill seats in Government temporarily without ambitions to continue to hold office on their own.

Last year, Manyora argued that the ‘Deep State’ was considering Raila Odinga to take over the button from President Uhuru Kenyatta so that he can take care of the Government as they groom KANU chair, Gideon Moi, for the Presidency in the future.

“I have told Kenyans to take it to the bank. Raila Amolo Odinga will play the role former President Mwai Kibaki played. Being in State House for five or so years as they process the heir to the throne… none other than Gideon Moi,” Manyora said.

