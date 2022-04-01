Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has dismissed the recent endorsement of Gladys Wanga by ODM for the Homa Bay governor’s seat.

On Thursday, ODM leader, Raila Odinga, said Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga will be issued with a certificate after seven candidates stepped down in her favor.

“Out of the seven contestants who were here, they’ve all agreed to step down and back Gladys Wanga as the party candidate in the Homa Bay County gubernatorial race,” Raila said.However, reacting to the move by the ODM party, Kidero who was seeking to fly the Orange Party’s flag in this year’s General Election castigated the move saying that ODM has deprived the people of Homa Bay their political rights.

Kidero said his dreams of succeeding Governor Cyprian Awiti will not be deterred by the ODM party adding that he will explore other options.

“I will explore other options. My commitment to serving the Homa Bay people as their second governor won’t be deterred,” Kidero said

It remains unclear what these other options are for Kidero but the most probable one is running as an independent.

However, with the timeline of moving to other political parties closed, the former Nairobi Governor will have to resign from the ODM party and contest as an independent candidate as the only option.

While endorsing Wanga, Raila said that party members nominated former Kasipul Member of Parliament, Oyugi Magwanga, as Gladys Wanga’s running mate in the August 9, General Election.

Magwanga comes from the largest clan in Homa Bay County. He also emerged second in the 2017 General Election behind Cyprian Awiti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST