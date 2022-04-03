Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, recounted how he survived an assassination attempt by a whisker on Friday after Deputy President William Ruto’s goons’ stoned his chopper in Soy Constituency while he was on board.

Speaking in West Pokot during the Azimio rally, Raila stated that it is by the grace of God that he is still alive.

The former PM explained that after attending the burial of the late Moi-era politician cum businessman, Jackson Kibor, his convoy was stoned as he tried to leave the burial venue.

Upon reaching where his chopper was parked, Raila was also confronted by the rowdy youths who started pelting stones at his helicopter.

He noted that the stones were being hurled in a well-calculated manner only targeting the side he was seated.

But with the help of Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, and his security detail, Raila narrowly dodged the stones that were being hurled at him.

“Those people yesterday had a well-crafted plot against us. I saw drama, the rowdy youths started pelting stones at our convoy. They literally rained stones on us. Junet Mohamed alerted me and we managed to get into our helicopter,” Raila explained.

“While in the chopper, I saw someone target me with a huge stone. Within no time, he had hurled the stone and I had nowhere to hide. They wanted to kill us,” Raila added as he wiped his teary eyes.

Nonetheless, Raila called on all political leaders to preach peace and cohesion ahead of the August General Election.

He maintained that he is ready to accept defeat if he loses the poll, challenging his competitors to also accept the results without advocating for violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.