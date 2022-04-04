Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna has condemned ODM leader, Raila Odinga, for allegedly planning attacks against himself.

On Friday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was forced to end his Rift Valley tour after his chopper was pelted with stones in Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

However, taking to his social media pages on Sunday, Raila Odinga’s ex-aid Miguna Miguna argued that the Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer faked the attacks to seek sympathy votes.

“Why did Raila Odinga arrive at Kibor’s home more than 3 hours after the funeral and burial ceremonies were over? In order to stage the fake attack so as to give the Kizimia thugs (Azimio la Umoja) diversionary propaganda speaking points,” Miguna Miguna said.

Miguna’s sentiments were echoed by US-based Kenyan politician, Ombori Monari, alias Cosmo Choy.

Choy, a stern supporter of Deputy President William Ruto said the stoning of Raila’s chopper was stage-managed by the ‘Deeps State’ to divert Kenyans’ debate away from the loss of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Supreme Court sounded the death knell for the constitutional amendment process after ruling that it was unconstitutional.

“The stoning of Raila’s chopper in Uasin Gishu was stage-managed just to divert Kenyans’ debate on BBI loss,” Choy said.

The ODM leader faced a hostile reception after a group of rowdy youths pelted stones at his chopper, damaging the screen in Soi constituency after attending the burial of businessman Jackson Kibor.

In a statement on Saturday, the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) named Soi MP Caleb Kositany, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat as the main planners and funders of the violence directed at the ODM leader.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the chaos was organized and coordinated by Caleb Kositany, MP, Soi Constituency, Oscar Sudi, MP, Kapseret Constituency, and David Kiplagat, speaker of Uasin Gishu County Assembly,” DCI tweeted.

