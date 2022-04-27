Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed the name of a senior Kenyan politician who was involved in a Sh 25.6 billion money-laundering scheme in the year 2020.

According to Interpol, the politician and two Kenyans wired Sh25.6 billion between October and November 2020, setting off alarm bells in Europe and at the global police agency Interpol over possible money laundering.

Bank statements provided by a European investigator revealed a cross-continental operation that moved huge sums of dollars to Kenyan banks and wired them to multiple companies registered locally with shared ownership and suspect addresses.

The cash movement over the two months involved over 10 companies owned by the same individuals and registered under near-identical names in Kenya, Dubai, the US, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Commenting on the scandal, flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir gave a hint of the Kenyan politician who has been mentioned in the scandal.

Kipkorir said the politician is a man contesting for the presidency in Kenya in August, meaning it is Deputy President William Ruto.

“Our Government has to beg IMF to be given a credit facility of Kshs. 28B … Meanwhile, a political leader who may be want to be our President launders in Kshs. 25B & exposing Kenya to further blacklisting … In Basel AML Index, we are No. 9 in money laundering,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.