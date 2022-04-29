Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, April 29, 2022 – There was drama at Nyayo Stadium on Friday after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bodyguards were manhandled by Kenya’s military officers after attempting to go along with the former Premier to the reserved VIP section.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, Raila was seen being escorted by one of his bodyguards to the VIP section.

However, military officers told the bodyguards to keep off the VIP section since the security of the room had been taken over by the military and no civilians were allowed.

The unfortunate incident occurred as the country expects over 5 Presidents from Kenya’s neighbouring states and its close political and economic allies in the country’s celebration of the life of the late President Kibaki.

After the ceremony today in Nyayo National Stadium, the body of the late President Mwai Kibaki will be transported by road tomorrow to Othaya for his burial.

The burial ceremony at Othaya on Saturday will also be conducted by the state.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga’s bodyguards being roughed up by military officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST