Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will betray President Uhuru Kenyatta once he wins the Presidential election in August.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kuria claims that the ODM leader will not keep the promise of sharing his government with Uhuru in the ratio they have agreed.

Kuria appeared to say that Raila and his constituents have fought for power for years and that they won’t give such a huge portion of government to Uhuru.

“In the unlikely event Raila becomes President, he will do Uhuru Kenyatta a good one. So Uhuru thinks he will get 40% of the government and Kalonzo 30% and Raila is left to share 30% among his ODM base after fighting for 60 years to be President between himself and his father? Hata Baba hapangwingwi,” Kuria wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST