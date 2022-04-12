Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is expected to travel to the United States next where he will meet top-notch US government officials, the business community, religious leaders, and Kenyans living in America.

Sources close to the former Premier said the septuagenarian will leave the country on April 21, hours after ODM concludes party nominations.

Raila’s campaign secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua confirmed the trip but did not give further details.

Raila Odinga’s trip comes amid a storm in the Azimio La Umoja Movement, where some affiliate parties wrote to the Registrar of Parties seeking a stop to the registration of the coalition immediately.

The One Kenya Alliance(OKA) wing, which brings together Wiper Party led by Kalonzo Musyoka, United Democratic Party led by Cyrus Jirongo and Senator Gideon Moi-led KANU, is seeking to halt the registration process until certain issues are ironed out.

Among the three issues that the OKA team wants to be addressed is the issue of the running mate that reports say it feels there are plans to short-change them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST