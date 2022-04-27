Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer has surprised the committee by picking his running mate after revealing the candidate he wants to deputise him in August.

Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth, are among notable individuals who have been touted as Raila‘s running mate in August.

With many Kenyans supporting Karua or Kalonzo to deputise Raila, the former Prime Minister is rooting for another candidate to be picked as his running mate.

Raila wants Peter Kenneth to be picked as his running mate since he has walked with him from the early days of the formation of the Azimio coalition.

Other sources say Raila has been attracted by Kenneth’s easygoing nature and finds him more compatible with him than the others.

