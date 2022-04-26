Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – An outspoken Wiper Democratic Movement senator has said he will not vote for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga if he refuses to pick former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, as his running mate in August.

Kalonzo is among notable individuals who have been mentioned as possible Raila Odinga’s running mate during the August 9th election.

In an interview with KTN news on Monday, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, stated that while it was understood that Kalonzo would deputize Raila before he quit his presidential bid, a lot has changed since then.

Wambua said Kalonzo had been compromised three times to back Raila’s presidential bid, and that he should be nominated as the DP as well.

“Personally, if he does not pick Kalonzo as the running mate, probably I will not vote for him.

“We must begin to be honest with each other. I don’t want to lie to anyone that all will be rosy, it will not be the same, that is a fact,” Wambua said.

“For us as Wiper Party, a firm decision has been made, that from today going forward, you will not hear us pushing anyone to give us any position,” Wambua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST