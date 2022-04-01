Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to be staring at a heavy defeat in August if this rally in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday is anything to go by.

According to Raila’s campaign manager, Jakom was to attend the burial of Mzee Kibor and later hold a rally in Iten.

However, according to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, Raila embarrassed himself since the Iten rally was poorly attended.

By 2 pm, only a handful of people were at the stadium with Murkomen chiding the former Premier that he should have told him to mobilize people to attend instead of embarrassing himself.

“If my friend @RailaOdingahad informed me that he was planning a rally in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, I would have mobilized for him. Siasa sio uadui.

“Now see the embarrassment he put himself by working with people who are rejected (sic),” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page.

Here is the photo of Raila Odinga’s Iten rally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.