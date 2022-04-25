Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told Kenyans living in the United States that he survived an assassination attempt in Uasin Gishu County last month during the burial of former Men’s conference chairman, Mzee Jackson Kibor.

Raila, who spoke in Washington DC on Sunday, said the goons who stoned his chopper had been hired to kill him.

“Some goons were hired and they actually wanted to kill us,” he said.

He narrated that the attack was vicious and they were saved by police officers.

“You saw what they did to our chopper,” he added.

Raila, who is the Azimio–One Kenya alliance presidential flag bearer said they slightly changed the arrival time and that is what saved them.

“The goons had the plans in place. They knew at what time we would arrive and the type of transport we had planned on using,” he said.

Further, Raila said that Kenyans are expecting to have a peaceful campaign period and peaceful elections come August 9.

“So far things have moved smoothly up to where we are,” he added.

Raila is currently on a one-week tour of the United States.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.