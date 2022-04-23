Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed the secret details about late former President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday.

In an article in one of the local dailies, Raila, who is vying for the Presidency in August, said when he was working with Kibaki during the grand coalition government, he was very articulate on issues touching on the country’s economy.

“Even as President, Mwai Kibaki never stopped being finance minister. His eyes were always on the National Treasury and his mind permanently on revenue and expenditure.

“Figures had to add up and projects had to be initiated only when he was convinced he would be able to finance them,” Raila said.

He also said Kibaki defended his cabinet even when things went against the government giving an example of when he was Roads Minister when Kenyans protested when he repossessed grabbed land so that Thika Super Highway could be built.

“When a section of cabinet colleagues complained against the repossession, which on occasions demanded we bring down structures, Kibaki, in Cabinet, argued that we could not build roads on air, and asked “What do they want us to do? Oh Yes? What do they want us to do?” Raila said.

Kibaki died on Friday after a long illness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.