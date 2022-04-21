Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, saying he lacks the plan to transform the country.

Speaking on Wednesday at Karen where he hosted a section of Muslim leaders for an Iftar dinner, DP Ruto warned Kenyans against electing the ODM leader terming him a fool who has no plan for Kenyans.

The second in command warned Kenyans against two sets of leaders that he categorized as fools and those without a stand.

“Tusichague mtu mjinga kwa sababu hana mpango, na tusichague mtu muoga kwa sababu hana imani na mungu, (We should not elect a fool because he has no plan, and we should not elect without a belief, because he does not trust God)” DP Ruto said amidst laughter from the crowd.

“Mtu mjinga atawasumbua sana, kwa sababu hana mpango, Sasa tibim, tialala, mara sijui reggae mara sijui nini, muda inaisha (A fool will disturb you so much, because he lacks plan, he will waste your time singing, tibim, tialala and reggae)” He added.

This is not the first time the United Democratic Alliance supremo has used harsh words to describe his main competitor

Speaking in Wajir County last Month, the Deputy President said the ODM leader has no plan or agenda to transform the economy of the country.

“Don’t blame us when we win the elections by a landslide…it’s because you don’t have a plan and an agenda, your agenda from morning up to evening is William Ruto this William Ruto that.” DP Ruto said in Wajir.

Also speaking in Machakos in February, the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential candidate said that he will defeat the ODM leader in the August polls because he lacks any agenda for the country.

“And everyone should come up with their plan and agenda and let the people of Kenya decide who they want as their leader. Surely, do you think Odinga will defeat me? I am sure that early in the morning on the 9th of August, we will put him on a wheelbarrow and send him to his village in Bondo,” DP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST