Friday, April 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto lashed out at the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying he lacks the plan to transform the country.

Speaking at his Karen residence, where he hosted a section of Muslim leaders for an Iftar dinner, Ruto warned Kenyans against electing the ODM leader, terming him a fool who has no plan for Kenyans.

He warned Kenyans against two sets of leaders, in which he categorized as fools and those without a stand.

“Tusichague mtu mjinga kwa sababu hana mpango, na tusichague mtu muoga kwa sababu hana imani na mungu,” DP Ruto said amidst laughter from the crowd.

“Mtu mjinga atawasumbua sana, kwa sababu hana mpango, Sasa tibim, tialala, mara sijui reggae mara sijui nini, muda inaisha,” he added.

This is not the first time Ruto has used harsh words to describe his main competitor.

Speaking in Wajir County last Month, the DP said Raila has no plan or agenda to transform economy of the country.

And in February, Ruto said that he will defeat the ODM leader in the August polls because he lacks agenda for the country.

