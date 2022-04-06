Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Former Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has shared findings of the latest opinion conducted to test the popularity of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in Western Kenya commonly referred to as the Mulembe Nation.

Mulembe Nation comprises Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia counties.

According to Khalwale, an overall opinion poll conducted on those five counties shows Ruto has a commanding lead of 72 percent against Raila Odinga 23percent. 5 percent of those interviewed were undecided.

Khalwale further urged Kenyans to ignore any other opinion poll relating to the Western region as his figures are the actual reality from the ground.

“Ignore any propaganda to the contrary. The latest percentage ratings in Western are as follows: Overall-Ruto 72 percent – Raila 23 percent, Busia-Ruto 39.1 percent-Raila 55 percent, Bungoma – Ruto 84.3percent-Raila 14.1 percent, Kakamega-Ruto 67.1 percent -Raila 30.3 percent Vihiga-Ruto 75.1percent -Raila 16.5 percent Trans Nzoia-Ruto 69.2 percent-Raila 20.1 percent” Khalwale stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST