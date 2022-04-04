Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to have managed to ‘climb Mt Kenya’ going by the latest video from Karatina, Nyeri County, that has gone viral.

When Raila Odinga started campaigning in the Mt Kenya region late last year, many Kenyans, especially his supporters were worried that he may not achieve his ambition of convincing the area electorate to support his presidential bid in August.

However, going by the video, Baba, as he is commonly known among Kenyans, has managed to convince the vote-rich region and it is a matter of months before he is sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya.

In the video, Kikuyu men are seen dancing to the tunes of Azimio and singing Baba’s latest song Lelo ni Lelo song by Emmanuel Musindi.

The jovial men, who seem to be enjoying their drinks at a popular watering hole in Karatina town, are heard saying in Unison that ‘Baba is the fifth’

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.