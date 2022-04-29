Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, April 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, will be ridiculed if he faces the presidential running mate vetting panel.

Through his spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, the ODM party leader said that vetting is a norm in most democratic nations meant to show transparency.

According to Raila, the vetting process is meant to promote inclusivity and legitimacy in the process of picking a presidential running mate.

“Search committees for suitable running mates have been the standard in established/mature democracies forever.”

“There’s nothing “humiliating” about them.”

“They add transparency, inclusivity, and legitimacy to the process and person(s) recommended.” Mutua tweeted.

Raila made the comments after Kalonzo said that he will not appear before the committee saying subjecting him to interviews is a way of humiliating him.

“This issue of running mate is weighing me down and makes me want to just go home because I ask myself should I be struggling for this?” Kalonzo told a local daily on Wednesday.

