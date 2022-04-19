Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua will embark on a one-week tour of the United States this week to meet top government officials and the Kenya business community in the US.

According to sources, Raila and Karua will be accompanied by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, his Kisii counterpart James Ongwae, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, and Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui.

Raila is expected to have an engagement with the Black Congressional Caucus before heading to Silicon Valley in San Francisco, California.

Speculations are now rife that the former Prime Minister is accompanied by Karua because he has settled on her as his running mate in the August 9th presidential election.

On the other hand, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has continued issuing threats on Raila Odinga, demanding to be named as his running mate in August.

Kalonzo, who brags that he has over 2 million solid votes and over 30 MPs, has been claiming that Raila must name him as his deputy since he abandoned his presidential quest to support him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.