Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2022 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has maintained that Raila Odinga must pick a running mate from the populous Mt. Kenya region or else they will walk.

Speaking in Nakuru over the weekend, Kinyanjui ruled out any negotiations for the presidential running mate slot in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition ahead of the August polls.

According to the Nakuru boss, Mt. Kenya region will not support the former Prime Minister blindly, as their numbers must be appreciated accordingly.

“We are not blind followers, the region of Mt. Kenya expects nothing short of the Deputy President, it doesn’t matter who it is,” Kinyanjui said.

Kinyanjui castigated new entrants in Azimio who are laying claim on the running mate slot in an apparent reference to Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka,

“Tulianza safari wakati wengine hawangekaribia baba, wamekuja juzi sasa wamekuwa Pharisees pale mbele, we are not their by chance but by choice, (We began this journey a long time ago when other people never wanted to associate with Baba (Raila), now they have come and taken front row seat.)” Kinyanjui said.

Sentiments by the Nakuru Governor come after the Wiper leader insisted that he will be the running mate to Raila Odinga in the coming polls.

Both Raila and his main challenger, Deputy President William Ruto, are keen on winning Mt Kenya votes with the number two slot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST