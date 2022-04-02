Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Celebrated Lawyer Danstan Omari has advised ODM Leader Raila Odinga to cut links with President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is doing more harm to his presidential bid than good.

This comes after the Supreme Court buried the Building Bridges Initiative which Uhuru was supporting, saying the BBI ruling might damage Raila’s State House bid.

Speaking during an interview, Omari said that Kenyans might vote against the ODM leader for his association with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He opined that the Supreme Court, having found President Uhuru’s involvement in the BBI process as being unconstitutional, those who helped the president in ‘breaking the law’ might be punished for their role.

“Huenda Raila Odinga akapata kiboko alichochapwa Rais Uhuru Kenyatta (Raila Odinga might get the same punishment as President Uhuru)” said Danstan Omari.

The lawyer, who is also a political commentator, noted that there is a need for the ODM leader to dissociate himself from the perception that he is President Uhuru’s project.

Omari notes that if the notion that Azimio la Umoja is using state actors to forcibly influence the outcome of the August polls continues, then the voters might rebel and vote against Raila.

“Ikiwa Raila Odinga hatabadisha dhana kuwa wanaweza zuguma ghurudumu la Azimio kwa fujo, kwa kutumia nguzu za serilikali huenda wapigaji kura wakarudi nyuma na kusema basi tutangejea siko moja ile august 9 na kuadhibu,” Omari stated.

Omari’s sentiments seem to mirror those of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who last month claimed that the former prime minister might lose the Mt Kenya votes because of President Uhuru.

According to Kuria, Raila stands a better chance of getting votes from Mt Kenya without the support of the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.