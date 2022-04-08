Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – A section of aspirants in Kilifi County has strongly disagreed with ODM Leader Raila Odinga over the methods they will use to settle on the party’s candidates.

The move has forced the ODM National Election Board to postpone the party primaries in the area which had been slated for this week to enable the conclusion of the ongoing consultations and consensus-building.

“The National Elections Board will communicate the outcome of the consultations and consensus-building and advice on the next steps,” the party said.

However, the majority of aspirants who were members of the County Assembly (MCAs), have failed to reach a consensus and are now pushing for universal suffrage to pick party flag bearers.

The aspirants from Malindi town, Shela, and Ganda wards said they have heavily invested in the campaigns and they are optimistic they would win in the primaries and are opposed to the issuance of direct tickets to some hopefuls.

Speaking during an interview, ODM acting Chairperson Nickson Mramba said he will write to the ODM headquarters in Nairobi to allow the party to use other methods prescribed in the constitution to find the best candidates.

