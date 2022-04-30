Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Controversial exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has blasted ODM Leader Raila Odinga for shedding crocodile tears by pretending to be mourning the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna faulted Raila for praising the late Kibaki during his requiem mass yesterday.

He termed Raila as a big liar for not speaking the truth in regards to the legacy of the late president.

Miguna wondered why the former prime minister would praise a person who ‘stole’ his election and who never honored an MoU, and conclude that the ‘conman’ is just shedding crocodile tears by lying to the gullible public to get votes from Mt. Kenya come August.

“Conman Raila Odinga is an irredeemable flip-flopper, liar, and an opportunistic coward. The Mwai Kibaki he praises louder than everyone else stole his election, trashed the MoU, threw him out of government, locked him out at Kilaguni, and made him wail about nusu mate,” Miguna tweeted.

Speaking during the requiem mass held at Nyayo yesterday, Raila celebrated the late Kibaki describing him as a great Kenyan patriot whose value will be known with time.

“He was a gentleman par excellence, gave ministers a lot of authority and power around their ministries as long as graft was not part of it,” Raila said.

The ODM leader also revealed that Kibaki was one of his advisers and a friend despite the disputed 2007 General Election.

“In many ways, the late Mwai Kibaki was an adviser to me. We remained friends during his retirement.”

“So, I have truly lost a friend. Kenya has lost a true patriot, a great leader whose value will only be known with time,” Raila said.

