Friday, April 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is funded by corrupt people.

Speaking in Wajir County on Thursday, Ruto questioned the ability of the ODM leader to fight corruption when his campaigns are funded by people who have stolen Government funds.

DP Ruto added that the ex-Premier can no longer claim to be a champion of the fight against corruption.“The people campaigning with you have stolen from the sick people. They have stolen money from Kenya Medical and Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and they are financing your campaign,” Ruto said in an apparent reference to Raila.

The DP continued with his allegations that most corrupt Governors support the ODM leader for the fear of prosecution.

“You are running a ‘dry cleaner’ for Governors who have stolen from poor Kenyans and then you dare lecture us on corruption,” he added.

The Kenya Kwanza supremo said it was only his team that has the will to fight corruption if he is elected President on August 9th.

“You have no ground; you have no plan and the only group with a plan to fight corruption in the country, is Kenya Kwanza Alliance because we are going to operationalize the Judiciary Fund.”

Ruto said his Government will offer independent institutions budgets for fighting corruption like the Office of the Public Prosecutor and Director of Criminal Investigations.

“We shall build institutions to fight corruption. But we will not do these small things you are telling us you want to do,” the DP said.

Ironically, the Azimio team has also previously labeled the yet-to-be-registered Kenya Kwanza coalition, as a coalition of corrupt leaders.

