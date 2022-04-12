Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – The collapse of Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement could be in the offing after One Kenya Alliance (OKA) threatened to ditch the outfit, accusing Baba of playing them.

In a letter dated Monday, April 11, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, Gideon Moi’s KANU, United Democratic Party and the Movement for Democratic Growth asked the registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu to stop the registration of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition political party.

According to Kalonzo and his team, the agreement deposited with Nderitu on April 1 had been secretly altered by Raila’s people.

“It is apparent that the Agreement lodged on the 1st April 2022 was withdrawn and certain clauses amended or altered without the consent of all the parties and signatories,” read the letter in part.

According to the letter, the original agreement had only three clauses affiliated to ODM, Jubilee, and One Kenya Alliance, respectively yet the amended agreement has four.

Kalonzo’s team also wants the issue of increment of the members of the coalition council under the coalition political party from the initial seven to eleven sorted.

The letter now complicates the already fractured relationships in Azimio which could puncture Raila Odinga’s presidential bid less than four months before the General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.