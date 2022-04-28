Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s journey to State House has hit another speed bump after losing one of his dependable lieutenants in the person of Prof. Phillip Kutima.

Kutima, who is the Kakamega Deputy Governor, ditched the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp ahead of the August polls on Thursday.

Kutima was received into Kenya Kwanza by Ruto himself who was flanked by Kakamega Senator and gubernatorial candidate, Cleophas Malala.

The two lauded Prof. Kutima for his bold move, saying he made the right decision in dumping Raila’s camp.

Ruto also commended the Kakamega DG for dropping out of the Kakamega gubernatorial race to support of Malala under Kenya Kwanza.

“Join us in welcoming Kakamega Deputy Governor Prof. Philip Kutima to Kenya Kwanza from Azimio Alliance.”

“Your support for Senator Cleophas Malala’s gubernatorial bid is a huge boost. We are grateful,” wrote the DP.

Prof. Kutima was initially in the race to replace Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in the county’s top seat under DAP-K party, which is one of the constituent parties forming the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

He had previously ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party citing internal strife with the party’s Deputy Leader, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, whom he accused of dishonesty and favouring another candidate.

The Raila Odinga-led ODM has already settled on former KETRACO boss, Fernandes Barasa, as its flag bearer in the Kakamega governorship race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST