Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has officially abandoned campaigning for ODM leader Raila Odinga for the forthcoming presidential elections.

Speaking in South Imenti yesterday, Kiraitu told Meru residents to support a candidate of their choice to the utter surprise of the Azimio La Umoja fraternity.

He noted that even though he will vote for Raila, he will not campaign for him in Meru County.

“I have my right as Kiraitu Murungi to decide who I’ll vote for. My wife and I will vote for Raila Odinga. But I haven’t told you to go and vote for Raila. Vote for who you want,” said Kiraitu.

Kiraitu, who is seeking a second term in office is facing serious competition from Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza and Senator Mithika Linturi.

The two have accused him of forcing the Meru people to vote for the former prime minister.

Kiraitu dismissed the notion that he is pressurizing Meru voters to vote for Raila in August.

“We vote by secret ballot. Even if you love your wife so much, you are not allowed to vote together. One votes, and the other waits outside. If you will be voting secretly, how can someone pressure you?” Kiraitu posed.

“This campaign period is a time for hearing one another, tell me about Ruto and I will tell you about Raila. In the end, you will be the one to decide how you vote without being pressured,” he added.

The move by the Meru governor is strange bearing in mind that his party, the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) dubbed ‘MBUS’ signed a commitment to champion the Raila presidency.

Kiraitu’s decision also comes after concerns that the majority of Mt Kenya leaders in Azimio are putting more effort into seeking their own votes than campaigning for Raila Odinga.

The Mt Kenya aspirants have raised more questions than answers after it emerged they are not using Raila Odinga’s image in their campaign materials such as billboards, T-shirts, and posters for fear of being rejected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.