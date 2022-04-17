Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner and ODM Leader Raila Odinga is in deep trouble 4 months to the much anticipated August polls.

This is after Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici seems to have dumped him months after joining the Azimio La Umoja outfit following her acrimonious exit from Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA in December Last year.

Addressing her supporters, Ngirici revealed that she will vie for the governor of Kirinyaga County as an independent candidate come August, contrary to earlier reports that she will vie for the governorship on Jubilee Party ticket.

She told them to vote for whoever they want as president; something that has left Raila gnashing his teeth.

“I want to make it clear that I am seeking the governor’s seat as an independent candidate. The people of Kirinyaga are my political party and I am their party,” she told residents of Gatwiri.

“The only symbol you should look for on the ballot paper is my trademark smile.”

“You can vote in the president, senator, woman rep, MP and MCA of your choice, but preserve the governor’s slot for me,” she added.

While quitting UDA, Ngirici faulted UDA officials for ‘treating her badly’ despite being one of the key party founders and investors.

She accused UDA officials of favouring her opponent Governor Anne Waiguru and expressed fears that she might be rigged out in the party’s primaries if she remains in UDA.

