Monday, April 4, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga was left in shock after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government arrested Azimio La Umoja aspirant for the Lamu West constituency for interrupting Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Lamu.

Confirming the incident, Lamu Central police boss Geoffrey Osanane said Abdirashid Mwaura Njuguna will be arraigned in court today.

The MP aspirant resisted arrest and was dragged to a waiting police vehicle by four officers.

It is reported that shortly after DP Ruto arrived and started addressing his supporters in Hindi, the Azimio politician tried to sneak into the crowd while driving one of his branded vehicles.

The police who were providing security for the Kenya Kwanza rally attempted to stop him from driving into the crowd with Azimio branded vehicles but he refused to stop.

“We tried to stop him but he refused. He was forcing himself into the crowd that was listening to DP Ruto. That’s when we swung into action. He also resisted police arrest but we still managed to arrest him,” Osanane told reporters.

“What he did wasn’t right. It portrayed a bad image and was ill-intended. Trying to interfere with opponents’ rallies isn’t accepted at all. If he wants a political rally, then he should organize his own and after informing us, we will provide him with security as well.

We won’t allow people to cause unnecessary chaos during this period of political campaigns,” Osanane added.

The deputy president who was on a two-day campaign tour of the county continued with his rally calling on the residents to elect Kenya Kwanza politicians during the coming elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.