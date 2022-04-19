Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila is now under intense pressure to pick Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua as his running mate ahead of the Thursday next week deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to submit running mates.

This is after a caucus of women leaders drawn from parties affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition endorsed Martha Karua to be named as Raila’s running mate.

Speaking at Jacaranda Hotel in Nairobi yesterday, the women leaders drawn from 26 political parties vowed to lobby for Martha Karua to be named Raila’s deputy, saying it will give hope to millions of women across the country.

According to women leaders, Karua is a committed woman who is known for integrity and resoluteness.

“We don’t know why you cannot see the value of Martha. Her record speaks for itself. Karua is one of the formidable female politicians in the country who can sway crowds towards a particular direction.”

“As women leaders, we are now in the negotiation space for her, irrespective of which political party we come from,” Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh said.

Among the leaders present include Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu, and ODM’s women league leader Beth Syengo among others.

Other leaders who are hoping to be named as Raila’s running mate include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, and Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.