Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is now ready to face ODM Leader Raila Odinga on the ballot, at least in Kisii County.

This is after he unveiled gubernatorial and senatorial aspirants for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in Kisii County ahead of the August 9 polls.

In a statement on Monday, the DP announced that UDA’s Ezekiel Machogu will vie for the county’s top seat.

Machogu’s candidature for the gubernatorial seat comes after Charles Matoke of the Amani National Congress (ANC) stepped down.

On the other hand, Ruto stated that Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi will fly Kwenya Kwanza’s flag in the senatorial race.

He noted that the move came after extensive consultations in the Kenya Kwanza team.

“I want to congratulate our teams in Kisii County who have tirelessly worked to ensure that we have seamless working relationships between parties in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” the DP stated.

“The honourable Ezekiel Machogu who’s our governor candidate in Kisii now being joined by Charles Matoke who was the ANC governor candidate in Kisii who has graciously accepted to support Machogu in the Kisii gubernatorial race,” he added.

The DP thanked Mr. Matoke for his gracious gesture of stepping down for Mr. Machogu.

He further thanked ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi for providing leadership in the consensus process.

