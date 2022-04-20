Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Businessman Suleiman Shahbal’s supporters have opposed the consensus brokered by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, which saw Mvita MP, Abdulswamad Nassir, handed the ODM gubernatorial ticket saying it is only meant to extend the tenure of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Speaking in Mombasa on Tuesday, during a town hall meeting, the emotionally visible supporters accused the ODM leader of endorsing a candidate who will only continue with the slavery of the Mombasa people.

According to the ‘crying’ supporters, the cartels who control Hassan Joho’s Government will be the same during Nassir’s regime.The supporters, who made emotive speeches, faulted the ODM leader saying Nassir’s candidature was only handing the County to families that have held the coastal city captive for years.

“Kaunti Haina maendeleo Shahbal na hakuna kitu kitabadilika hata kama Raila atakuwa State House,hawa bado wako, ni wawe wale wale, (The County has no development Shahbal, and nothing will change even if Raila wins election, this people are still there, they are the same people)” one supporter said emotionally.

The businessman who had convened the meeting to explain to his supporters why he bolted out of the gubernatorial race at one point appeared taken over by emotions as his supporters urged him to run as an independent candidate.

Taking so social media, the businessman stayed clear of the push by his supporters to rescind his decision on running for a gubernatorial seat instead thanked them for supporting his political journey.

“I met with my ardent supporters and explained to them the reasons behind the decision I took over my gubernatorial bid. Once again, I take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my supporters for standing with me since we started this journey 12 years ago. In the race to excellence, there is no finishing line,” Shahbal said.

