Saturday, April 2, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga was yesterday forced to pre-maturely end his political rally in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet after hired goons started heckling him.

The Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer in this year’s General Election was addressing a political rally in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County was forced to scamper for his safety.

After holding an indoor meeting at Iten Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), the former prime minister proceeded to address a gathering at the town center where rowdy youths started chanting ‘United Democratic Alliance (UDA)’ slogans.

In videos doing rounds on social media, Odinga, who is on a tour of Deputy President William Ruto’s North Rift backyard, could not proceed with his speech after the police officers’ efforts to calm the rowdy youths were futile.

He faced a similar situation in Eldoret where he had attended the burial of the controversial businessman cum politician, Jackson Kibor.

The alleged Ruto’s goons stoned Raila’s chopper while he was on board, damaging it badly.

ODM point man in the region, Kipkorir Menjo, who was one of the organisers of the Raila rally, condemned the incident asking Rift Valley residents to be tolerant.

“This happened due to the influence of our opponents who do not want us to sell our agenda in the region. Voting is not taking place today, why send people to heckle us?” Menjo posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.