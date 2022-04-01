Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Promoters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill 2020 have vowed not to tire saying they are ready to continue the process of amending the constitution.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a decision by the High Court and the Court of Appeal that declared BBI unconstitutional.

In a majority judgment, the Supreme Court, whose ruling is final, six of the seven members of the court said it was wrong for the President to initiate the BBI stating that such powers are only reserved for the ordinary citizen.“He cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hounds,” said William Ouko, one of the Judges.

While Deputy President William Ruto and his allies celebrated the verdict, allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, welcomed the verdict on the applicability of the basic structure doctrine in Kenya.

While welcoming the verdict, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said he will not be deterred by the Supreme Court decision and will “protect the interests” of those who backed the reforms suggesting that the Reggae will continue.

According to the ODM leader, there is still room for a constitutional change process to be realized on the strength of the items that were upheld by the court, including the creation of 70 new constituencies.

“We shall deliberate on the way forward and decide on a future course of action that protects the interests of all those who voted to see the amendments come to light,” Raila said.

On his part, Raila Odinga’s lawyer, Paul Mwangi, claimed that the Head of State will bring back BBI once he retires.

In an interview on Friday, Mwangi explained that the Supreme Court had faulted Uhuru for advocating for the constitutional amendment as the Head of State adding that he will spearhead BBI as a private citizen once he hands over power to his successor.

“Uhuru Kenyatta retires with a job on his tray. He has been told, you can’t do this as president. He’s soon going to be a private citizen,”

“He has a job for himself where he can decide now that am a private citizen I am going to take back my project and do it as a private citizen. I think we might see him back acting politically sooner than we think,” stated Mwangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST